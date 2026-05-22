Friday Evening 05/22/2026

Earlier this month, community members saw a lone harbor seal pup on South Kenai Beach and reported it to the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward; Alaska’s Copper Ammo Challenge is a program that encourages Alaskan hunters to use copper rather than lead bullets as a health benefit to scavenging animals; and Homer’s annual Kachemak Bay Writers’ Conference took place last weekend.

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