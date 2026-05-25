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KBBI Newscast

Monday Morning 05/25/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published May 25, 2026 at 7:30 AM AKDT
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Earlier this month, community members saw a lone harbor seal pup on South Kenai Beach and reported it to the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward; Alaska’s Copper Ammo Challenge is a program that encourages Alaskan hunters to use copper rather than lead bullets as a health benefit to scavenging animals; and Homer’s annual Kachemak Bay Writers’ Conference took place earlier this month.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez