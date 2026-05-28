Thursday Evening 05/28/2026

The Alaska Marine Highway System is canceling multiple sailings for the Tustumena due to a broken bow thruster; the Federal Aviation Administration has proposed fining Alaska Airlines $165,000 for allegedly allowing intoxicated passengers to board its flights; state lawmakers voted to increase state unemployment benefits for the first time since 2009 during the state Legislature’s race to the finish last week; and a federally funded program aims to install thousands of heat pumps across southern Alaska by late 2029.

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