Wednesday Evening 05/27/2026

The Homer City Council introduced a new police officer and recognized a community member for years of volunteer work in addition to its regular business last night; and Kachemak Bay State Park gains 24 acres of new park property from the Conservation Fund, a national organization that protects nature in all 50 states.

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