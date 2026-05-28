Thursday Morning 05/28/2026

Homer Harbor could be getting bigger, and the Army Corps of Engineers is asking for public input; and Kachemak Bay State Park gains 24 acres of new park property from the Conservation Fund, a national organization that protects nature in all 50 states.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.