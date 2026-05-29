Friday Evening 05/29/2026

Alaska gubernatorial candidate Tom Begich, an Anchorage Democrat and former state senator, announced his running mate Wednesday at a Fairbanks public library; and Leptospirosis is a widespread disease in the Lower 48 that can be deadly to dogs.

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