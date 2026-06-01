Monday Evening 06/01/2026

The beaches that once hosted Alaska's largest razor clam fishery will stay closed for another year; and regional geologist, Bretwood Higman, and his research and work related to climate transition induced landslides is featured in the most recently published edition of National Geographic magazine.

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