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KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 05/07/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM AKDT
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A section of the Sterling Highway near Cooper Landing will close again tonight for blasting work; the University of Alaska system holds spring commencement ceremonies across all state campuses in early May 2026; and interest in aquaculture is booming in Alaska, and the federal government is trying to help the industry grow by mapping out “aquaculture opportunity areas” – specific patches of the ocean where kelp and oyster farming are most likely to succeed.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez