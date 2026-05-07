Thursday Evening 05/07/2026

A section of the Sterling Highway near Cooper Landing will close again tonight for blasting work; the University of Alaska system holds spring commencement ceremonies across all state campuses in early May 2026; and interest in aquaculture is booming in Alaska, and the federal government is trying to help the industry grow by mapping out “aquaculture opportunity areas” – specific patches of the ocean where kelp and oyster farming are most likely to succeed.

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