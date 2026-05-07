Thursday Morning 05/07/2026

Gov. Mike Dunleavy is pressing lawmakers to act quickly on his proposal to cut taxes for the Alaska LNG project; and dozens of Kenai Peninsula Borough School District employees took to Monday’s school board meeting in Soldotna to show their support for staff amid ongoing contract negotiations.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.