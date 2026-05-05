Tuesday Evening 05/05/2026

The Kachemak Bay Family Clinic recently received a national grant to expand cancer prevention and reproductive health care on the Kenai Peninsula; and the Alaska Legislature failed to override Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s veto of a closely watched election reform bill Monday.

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