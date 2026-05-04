Monday Morning 05/04/2026

Homer’s port and harbor has secured more than $11.2 million in federal funds to replace its oldest harbor infrastructure; and Homer’s Semester by the Bay offers a marine mammals concentration in the Fall and an environmental conservation concentration in the spring. The students in the spring program finished their semester with multiple events.

KBBI's morning news is sponsored by the Homer Foundation — connecting generosity to community need on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Since 1991, the Foundation has provided more than six million dollars in local grants and scholarships, helping students pursue education and training that strengthen our communities. Every scholarship tells a story — and is an opportunity created by donors who care about the future. Join us and consider how your gift today or planned gift for tomorrow can make a lasting difference. The Homer Foundation — celebrating 35 years of generosity, scholarships, and community.