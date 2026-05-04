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KBBI Newscast

Monday Morning 05/04/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published May 4, 2026 at 7:30 AM AKDT
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Homer’s port and harbor has secured more than $11.2 million in federal funds to replace its oldest harbor infrastructure; and Homer’s Semester by the Bay offers a marine mammals concentration in the Fall and an environmental conservation concentration in the spring. The students in the spring program finished their semester with multiple events.

KBBI's morning news is sponsored by the Homer Foundation — connecting generosity to community need on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Since 1991, the Foundation has provided more than six million dollars in local grants and scholarships, helping students pursue education and  training that strengthen our communities. Every scholarship tells a story — and is an opportunity created by donors who care about the future. Join us and consider how your gift today or planned gift for tomorrow can make a lasting difference. The Homer Foundation — celebrating 35 years of generosity, scholarships, and community.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez