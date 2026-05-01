Friday Evening 05/01/2026

An avalanche warning is in effect for a section of central Alaska and the Kenai Peninsula; Homer’s port and harbor has secured more than $11.2 million in federal funds to replace its oldest harbor infrastructure; and the University of Alaska wraps up the spring semester with commencement on May 3rd.

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