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KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 05/01/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published May 1, 2026 at 5:08 PM AKDT
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An avalanche warning is in effect for a section of central Alaska and the Kenai Peninsula; Homer’s port and harbor has secured more than $11.2 million in federal funds to replace its oldest harbor infrastructure; and the University of Alaska wraps up the spring semester with commencement on May 3rd.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez