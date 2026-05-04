Monday Evening 05/04/2026

A Homer man died and three people were injured Saturday afternoon when three vehicles collided near the Hope Highway junction; people across the southern Kenai Peninsula are starting to count their steps today; last week The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District announced Michael Wojciak, as recipient of The Alan Haskins Principal of the Year Award for 2026; and Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed a bipartisan election reform bill Thursday, setting up a contentious override vote Monday.

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