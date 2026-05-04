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KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 05/04/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published May 4, 2026 at 5:29 PM AKDT
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A Homer man died and three people were injured Saturday afternoon when three vehicles collided near the Hope Highway junction; people across the southern Kenai Peninsula are starting to count their steps today; last week The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District announced Michael Wojciak, as recipient of The Alan Haskins Principal of the Year Award for 2026; and Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed a bipartisan election reform bill Thursday, setting up a contentious override vote Monday.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez