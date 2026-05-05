Tuesday Morning 05/05/2026

A Homer man died and three people were injured Saturday afternoon when three vehicles collided near the Hope Highway junction; people across the southern Kenai Peninsula are starting to count their steps; last week The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District announced Michael Wojciak, as recipient of The Alan Haskins Principal of the Year Award for 2026; and Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed a bipartisan election reform bill Thursday, setting up a contentious override vote Monday.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.