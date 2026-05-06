Wednesday Morning 05/06/2026

The Kachemak Bay Family Clinic recently received a national grant to expand cancer prevention and reproductive health care on the Kenai Peninsula; and the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly voted to fully meet the school district's request for over 62.3 million dollars in local education funding at its meeting last night, after rejecting a push to raise that figure to the legal maximum.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

