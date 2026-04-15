Wednesday Morning 04/15/2026

Crews in Homer are preparing to start work on a nearly 3.7 million dollar road project on Kachemak Drive next week; the Southcentral Growers second annual conference took place last Friday and Saturday with presentations from various agricultural participants in fields related to farming, animal stock growth, Alaska food policy and production, virtual farms tours, irrigation tips and a slug panel; and the Alaska House approved its version of the state budget Monday.

Support for the Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Spring is a busy season for community grantmaking on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Scholarship committees meet, City Grants are awarded, and the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee reviews proposals and recommends funding for youth-focused programs. Information about community grants, scholarships, and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.