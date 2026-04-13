Monday Morning, 4/13/2026

Four Kenai Peninsula schools will close their doors this summer, while others face cuts to librarians, pool facilities, and various extracurriculars. That’s after school board members approved the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District’s spending plan Monday night. The board says the budget could still change. But it’s what will be implemented unless the district gets more money.

Support for the Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Spring is a busy season for community grantmaking on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Scholarship committees meet, City Grants are awarded, and the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee reviews proposals and recommends funding for youth-focused programs. Information about community grants, scholarships, and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.