Tuesday Morning 04/14/2026

The Homer City Council moved forward on a plan to expand the harbor and heard from dozens of residents at its meeting last night; and Homer High School students and two teachers traveled to eastern Europe over spring break to visit three countries.

Support for the Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Spring is a busy season for community grantmaking on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Scholarship committees meet, City Grants are awarded, and the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee reviews proposals and recommends funding for youth-focused programs. Information about community grants, scholarships, and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.