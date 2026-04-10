Friday Morning 04/10/2026

The stage component feature of Homer’s 2026 spring Jubilee arts festival will take place on Friday; and no injuries were reported after a shed and an electric vehicle charging station caught fire in Cooper Landing on Wednesday.

Support for the Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Spring is a busy season for community grantmaking on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Scholarship committees meet, City Grants are awarded, and the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee reviews proposals and recommends funding for youth-focused programs. Information about community grants, scholarships, and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

