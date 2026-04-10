Friday Evening, 4/10/2026

Four Kenai Peninsula schools will close their doors this summer, while others face cuts to librarians, pool facilities, and various extracurriculars. That’s after school board members approved the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District’s spending plan Monday night. The board says the budget could still change. But it’s what will be implemented unless the district gets more money.

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