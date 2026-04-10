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KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening, 4/10/2026

By Josh Krohn
Published April 10, 2026 at 4:50 PM AKDT
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Four Kenai Peninsula schools will close their doors this summer, while others face cuts to librarians, pool facilities, and various extracurriculars. That’s after school board members approved the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District’s spending plan Monday night. The board says the budget could still change. But it’s what will be implemented unless the district gets more money.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
See stories by Josh Krohn