Thursday Morning 04/09/2026

Leaders of the state Senate are throwing cold water on hopes for a super-sized Permanent Fund dividend; and upper Cook Inlet’s commercial driftnet fishing fleet has a new rulebook for the salmon fishing season that starts in July.

Support for the Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Spring is a busy season for community grantmaking on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Scholarship committees meet, City Grants are awarded, and the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee reviews proposals and recommends funding for youth-focused programs. Information about community grants, scholarships, and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.