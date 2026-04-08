Wednesday Evening 04/08/2026

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly authorized funding for school repairs and introduced several new ordinances at its meeting last night; and upper Cook Inlet’s commercial driftnet fishing fleet has a new rulebook for the salmon fishing season that starts in July.

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