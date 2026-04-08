Wednesday Morning 04/08/2026

South Peninsula Haven House started a girls after school running program, Girls on the Run, 12 years ago and this year was able to add another program, “Let me Run,” for boys; and the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly authorized funding for school repairs and introduced several new ordinances at its meeting last night.

Support for the Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Spring is a busy season for community grantmaking on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Scholarship committees meet, City Grants are awarded, and the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee reviews proposals and recommends funding for youth-focused programs. Information about community grants, scholarships, and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.