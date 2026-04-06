Monday Evening 04/06/2026

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District and its two largest unions are at an impasse on salary negotiations; and the Nikolaevsk Charter School for grades K-12 will open in Nikolaevsk on the Kenai Peninsula and recently hired a principal.

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