Friday Morning 04/03/2026

The city of Seward is looking to fill a seat on the Planning and Zoning Commission; Arctic sea ice has been shrinking in recent decades, reaching record lows both in summer and in winter. A new study shows a continuation of this trend; and the Alaska House narrowly passed a bill Wednesday that would update the state’s corporate income tax to capture more revenue from companies that sell to Alaskans over the internet.

KBBI's morning news is sponsored by the Homer Foundation — connecting generosity to community need on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Since 1991, the Foundation has provided more than six million dollars in local grants and scholarships, helping students pursue education and training that strengthen our communities. Every scholarship tells a story — and is an opportunity created by donors who care about the future. Join us and consider how your gift today or planned gift for tomorrow can make a lasting difference. The Homer Foundation — celebrating 35 years of generosity, scholarships, and community.

