Thursday Morning 04/02/2026

The city of Homer wants to hear from residents about proposed changes to local land use laws; spicy homeless cats on the central Kenai Peninsula can thank Clear Creek Cat Rescue for at least one of their nine lives; and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she didn’t want to be “lecture-y” in her annual address to the Alaska Legislature. But she told lawmakers that they needed to step up their game in a few areas.

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