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KBBI Newscast

Thursday Morning 04/02/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published April 2, 2026 at 7:30 AM AKDT
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The city of Homer wants to hear from residents about proposed changes to local land use laws; spicy homeless cats on the central Kenai Peninsula can thank Clear Creek Cat Rescue for at least one of their nine lives; and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she didn’t want to be “lecture-y” in her annual address to the Alaska Legislature. But she told lawmakers that they needed to step up their game in a few areas.

KBBI’s Morning News is sponsored by the Homer Foundation, where giving is more than a gift, it’s an investment in the place we call home. For 35 years, we’ve connected generosity to community need on the southern Kenai Peninsula, providing more than six million dollars in local grants and scholarships. Your gift supports students, strengthens nonprofits, and creates a legacy for the future. Give today or plan a gift for tomorrow by visiting homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation, building community through generosity.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez