Tuesday Morning 03/31/2026

An eighteenth candidate joined the race to be Alaska’s next governor last week; gasoline and heating fuel price shock is hitting Kodiak; and Alaskans are a small step closer to getting alerts on their phones several seconds before an earthquake hits.

KBBI's morning news is sponsored by the Homer Foundation — connecting generosity to community need on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Since 1991, the Foundation has provided more than six million dollars in local grants and scholarships, helping students pursue education and training that strengthen our communities. Every scholarship tells a story — and is an opportunity created by donors who care about the future. Join us and consider how your gift today or planned gift for tomorrow can make a lasting difference. The Homer Foundation — celebrating 35 years of generosity, scholarships, and community.