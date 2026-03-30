Monday Evening 03/30/2026

An eighteenth candidate joined the race to be Alaska’s next governor last week; gasoline and heating fuel price shock is hitting Kodiak; and Alaskans are a small step closer to getting alerts on their phones several seconds before an earthquake hits.

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