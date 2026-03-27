Friday Evening 03/20/2026

Seward high school students have until April 15th to apply for this year's student exchange program with Obihiro, Japan; Palma shares her own experiences and some of the benefits of summer training; and Homer’s annual Yogicstatica event returns to Bunnell Street Arts Gallery on Sunday.

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