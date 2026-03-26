Thursday Evening 03/26/2026

Alaskans have until Tuesday to file for the 2026 Permanent Fund Dividend; Homer City offices will close Monday for Seward's Day; and three proposals related to fish hatcheries failed last week at the Alaska Board of Fisheries’ statewide meeting.

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