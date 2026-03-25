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KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Morning, 3/25/2026

By Josh Krohn
Published March 25, 2026 at 7:50 AM AKDT
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Homer Public Library presents three annual community awards this weekend for Lifelong Learner, Youth Learner and Library Spirit Award. On Saturday, a team of researchers left Bethel on a snow machine expedition across the Western and Northern coasts of Alaska. The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on Monday in a case challenging mail-in ballot deadlines. In Alaska, the court’s decision could extend to other types of voting as well.

Support for the Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Spring is a busy season for community grantmaking on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Scholarship committees meet, City Grants are awarded, and the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee reviews proposals and recommends funding for youth-focused programs. Information about community grants, scholarships, and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

KBBI Newscast
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
See stories by Josh Krohn