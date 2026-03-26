Thursday Morning, 3/26/2026

The Alaska Legislature is on the verge of passing a major election reform bill. The House approved Senate Bill 64 on Monday in a 23-16 vote, after the state Senate gave it the greenlight last year. Alaska’s annual Tsunami Bowl brings high school teams from around the state to meet in Seward for an academic competition related to fisheries and ocean sciences. Five kelp farmers from around Kodiak Island have started the Kodiak Ocean Growers Co-op.

Support for the Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Spring is a busy season for community grantmaking on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Scholarship committees meet, City Grants are awarded, and the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee reviews proposals and recommends funding for youth-focused programs. Information about community grants, scholarships, and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.