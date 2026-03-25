Wednesday Evening, 3/25/2026

The Alaska Legislature is on the verge of passing a major election reform bill. The House approved Senate Bill 64 on Monday in a 23-16 vote, after the state Senate gave it the greenlight last year. Alaska’s annual Tsunami Bowl brings high school teams from around the state to meet in Seward for an academic competition related to fisheries and ocean sciences. Five kelp farmers from around Kodiak Island have started the Kodiak Ocean Growers Co-op.

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