Tuesday Morning 03/24/2026

The Homer City Council heard a legislative update from Senate President Gary Stevens and considered funding for four properties near the Bridge Creek Reservoir at its meeting last night; and last year, Alaska lawmakers overcame two vetoes to increase the formula that determines public school funding by $700 per student.

KBBI's morning news is sponsored by the Homer Foundation — connecting generosity to community need on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Since 1991, the Foundation has provided more than six million dollars in local grants and scholarships, helping students pursue education and training that strengthen our communities. Every scholarship tells a story — and is an opportunity created by donors who care about the future. Join us and consider how your gift today or planned gift for tomorrow can make a lasting difference. The Homer Foundation — celebrating 35 years of generosity, scholarships, and community.