Friday Evening 03/20/2026

Seward is getting nearly 40-thousand dollars in federal relief to help recover from a 2020 fishery disaster; for the second time in 2026 Homer’s Winter King Tournament has been rescheduled due to cold weather and related harbor accessibility; and the Central Peninsula Landfill is once again recycling cardboard after the successful installation of a replacement baler.

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