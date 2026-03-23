Monday Morning 03/23/2026

Seward is getting nearly 40-thousand dollars in federal relief to help recover from a 2020 fishery disaster; for the second time in 2026 Homer’s Winter King Tournament has been rescheduled due to cold weather and related harbor accessibility; and the Central Peninsula Landfill is once again recycling cardboard after the successful installation of a replacement baler.

KBBI's morning news is sponsored by the Homer Foundation — connecting generosity to community need on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Since 1991, the Foundation has provided more than six million dollars in local grants and scholarships, helping students pursue education and training that strengthen our communities. Every scholarship tells a story — and is an opportunity created by donors who care about the future. Join us and consider how your gift today or planned gift for tomorrow can make a lasting difference. The Homer Foundation — celebrating 35 years of generosity, scholarships, and community.