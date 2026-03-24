Tuesday Evening, 3/24/2026

The Homer City Council heard a legislative update from Senate President Gary Stevens and considered funding for four properties near the Bridge Creek Reservoir at its meeting last night. Homer Public Library presents three annual community awards this weekend for Lifelong Learner, Youth Learner and Library Spirit Award. On Saturday, a team of researchers left Bethel on a snow machine expedition across the Western and Northern coasts of Alaska.

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