Wednesday Morning 04/01/2026

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake shook the southern Kenai Peninsula Tuesday morning; former Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly President Brent Johnson is throwing his hat in the ring for the House District 6 seat in the Alaska Legislature, currently held by Homer Republican Sarah Vance; and mayors of the five boroughs that would host elements of the Alaska gasline project say they’re not on board with a bill from Gov. Mike Dunleavy offering tax breaks for the project.

KBBI's morning news is sponsored by the Homer Foundation — connecting generosity to community need on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Since 1991, the Foundation has provided more than six million dollars in local grants and scholarships, helping students pursue education and training that strengthen our communities. Every scholarship tells a story — and is an opportunity created by donors who care about the future. Join us and consider how your gift today or planned gift for tomorrow can make a lasting difference. The Homer Foundation — celebrating 35 years of generosity, scholarships, and community.