Tuesday Evening 03/31/2026

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake shook the southern Kenai Peninsula Tuesday morning; former Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly President Brent Johnson is throwing his hat in the ring for the House District 6 seat in the Alaska Legislature, currently held by Homer Republican Sarah Vance; and mayors of the five boroughs that would host elements of the Alaska gasline project say they’re not on board with a bill from Gov. Mike Dunleavy offering tax breaks for the project.

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