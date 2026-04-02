Thursday Evening 04/02/2026

The city of Seward is looking to fill a seat on the Planning and Zoning Commission; and Arctic sea ice has been shrinking in recent decades, reaching record lows both in summer and in winter. A new study shows a continuation of this trend.

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