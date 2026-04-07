Tuesday Evening 04/07/2026

South Peninsula Haven House started a girls after school running program, Girls on the Run, 12 years ago and this year was able to add another program, “Let me Run,” for boys; and the future of the Kenai Peninsula’s K-12 schools dominated discussion at a Soldotna town hall Friday.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.