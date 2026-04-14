Tuesday Evening 04/14/2026

Crews in Homer are preparing to start work on a nearly 3.7 million dollar road project on Kachemak Drive next week; Homer High School students and two teachers traveled to eastern Europe over spring break to visit three countries; and the Homer City Council moved forward on a plan to expand the harbor and heard from dozens of residents at its meeting last night.

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