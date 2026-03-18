Wednesday Evening 03/18/2026

A small group of artists from across the country have joined in Homer for two weeks of work together to share their mutual concern for climate and the planet through art work; and the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly approved several spending measures and introduced new ordinances at its regular meeting last night.

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