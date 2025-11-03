© 2025 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Monday Morning 11/03/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published November 3, 2025 at 7:30 AM AKST
Three separate outages last week left thousands of central Kenai Peninsula residents without power while linemen worked day and night to bring customers back online; the Kenai Peninsula Borough will not cap the value of property senior citizens can exempt from property taxes, for now. That’s after five new assembly members on Tuesday joined the president and vice president in undoing a previous assembly vote that drew lengthy debate; with winter weather on the way, the Seward Public Works Department is reminding residents to prepare for snow and ice; and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game will host a public town hall next week to review the Homer area sport fisheries.

KBBI's morning news is sponsored by The Homer Foundation. Helping our communities thrive since 1991 by providing more than six million dollars in local grants and scholarships. Join us at the Annual Meeting on Thursday, November 13th at 5 PM at Kenai Peninsula College. Hear stories of impact and learn how generosity is shaping our future by visiting homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — celebrating 35 years of generosity, community, and connection.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
