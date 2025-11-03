Monday Morning 11/03/2025

Three separate outages last week left thousands of central Kenai Peninsula residents without power while linemen worked day and night to bring customers back online; the Kenai Peninsula Borough will not cap the value of property senior citizens can exempt from property taxes, for now. That’s after five new assembly members on Tuesday joined the president and vice president in undoing a previous assembly vote that drew lengthy debate; with winter weather on the way, the Seward Public Works Department is reminding residents to prepare for snow and ice; and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game will host a public town hall next week to review the Homer area sport fisheries.

