Tuesday Morning 06/24/2025

The Homer City Council wants to keep a portion of the city’s sales tax in place after it finishes paying off the police station. Alaska’s interlibrary loan program, an 800 number that was slated to end next week, will continue for at least another year. The Kenai Peninsula Borough will buy 80 acres of property near Seward with the goal of opening land for residential development. Kenai Peninsula residents will get their first opportunity to buy borough land using a new discount this summer.

