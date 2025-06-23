Monday Morning 06/23/2025

Around 50 people marched to South Peninsula Hospital in Homer this week to protest proposed federal cuts to Medicaid, and the Sitka School District is going to ride out an unprecedented fourth veto of education funding by drawing down its reserves.

