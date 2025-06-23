Monday Evening 06/23/2025

The Kenai Peninsula Borough will buy 80 acres of property near Seward with the goal of opening land for residential development; and Kenai Peninsula residents will get their first opportunity to buy borough land using a new discount this summer.

