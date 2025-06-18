© 2025 KBBI
Wednesday Evening 06/18/2025

Homer’s Pier One Theatre has been providing youth theatre camps and productions for several decades with many youth attendees as second or third generation participants. Summer 2025 offers several opportunities for youth of all ages and the most recent session about to finish up is “Production and Theatre Skills” with the students performing “Treasure Island” on the Homer Spit stage this weekend; and the federal government this week dropped charges against a Soldotna restaurant owner currently detained by immigration officials in Washington.

