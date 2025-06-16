Monday Evening 06/16/2025

Across the United States, a grassroots movement known as the 'No Kings Day of Defiance' emerged, protesting against President Trump's perceived authoritarian style; seismic activity has increased at Iliamna Volcano, with frequent small earthquakes recorded early Saturday morning; the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly will hold a final public hearing Tuesday on the borough’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year; and commercial salmon fishing continues this week across parts of Lower Cook Inlet.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.