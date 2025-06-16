© 2025 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 06/16/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published June 16, 2025 at 5:04 PM AKDT
Across the United States, a grassroots movement known as the 'No Kings Day of Defiance' emerged, protesting against President Trump's perceived authoritarian style; seismic activity has increased at Iliamna Volcano, with frequent small earthquakes recorded early Saturday morning; the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly will hold a final public hearing Tuesday on the borough’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year; and commercial salmon fishing continues this week across parts of Lower Cook Inlet.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
