KBBI Newscast

Monday Morning 06/16/2025

By Josh Krohn
Published June 16, 2025 at 10:00 AM AKDT
The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District laid off dozens of pool, theater and library employees last week. Wildfire smoke from Canada drifted into the southern Kenai Peninsula last week, creating hazy skies across the region.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation  on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.

Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
